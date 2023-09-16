New Zealand hit by injury scare ahead of World Cup

Four New Zealand players left the field due to injuries.

Southee and Lister are part of New Zealand’s World Cup squad.

New Zealand is already worried about the return of Kane Williamson.

The fourth ODI between England and New Zealand at Lord’s witnessed a concerning situation with four New Zealand players leaving the field due to injuries.

Less than a month before the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, New Zealand faced a series of injury setbacks on September 15th at Lord’s.

Daryl Mitchell, after taking a brilliant catch in the slip cordon to dismiss Jonny Bairstow, had to leave the field due to a ring finger injury. Fortunately, he later returned to the field, even bowling for his team. However, more injury worries awaited the Blackcaps.

Opener Finn Allen was the next casualty. While attempting a challenging catch off Joe Root in the 12th over, he injured his finger during a one-handed attempt, leading to his departure from the field.

In the following two overs, Tim Southee dropped a catch off Ben Lister, diving with both hands but sustaining an injury to his thumb, which caused the ball to deflect to third man.

New Zealand provided an update on Tim Southee’s condition, confirming a dislocation and fractured bone in his right thumb through an x-ray. A timeline for his recovery will be determined after further assessments. Fortunately, Finn Allen was cleared of any fractures.

Advertisement

New Zealand’s woes continued as Ben Lister also walked off the field with a hamstring problem after bowling six overs.

Two out of the three injured players are part of New Zealand’s World Cup squad, while Finn Allen did not make the cut.

The Kiwis are already worried about Kane Williamson’s return following a long period of inactivity. Although he has been named in the World Cup squad, the batsman is yet to make a competitive cricket comeback.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Nortje, Bavuma ruled out of fourth ODI as South Africa’s injury woes continue Anrich Nortje and Temba Bavuma were ruled out of the fourth ODI...