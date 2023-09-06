New Zealand level T20I series with six-wicket win over England

New Zealand beat England by 6 wickets in the 4th T20I to level the series 2-2.

Jonny Bairstow scored 73 runs for England.

The series is now tied 2-2 and the ODIs will be played next.

New Zealand achieved a remarkable six-wicket triumph over England at Trent Bridge, equalizing the T20 International series at 2-2.

Jonny Bairstow’s explosive 73 runs initially gave England a strong start, setting a target of 176 for the Kiwis.

Despite England winning the first two matches, New Zealand made a strong comeback to level the series at 2-2. New Zealand’s spin bowlers, particularly Mitchell Santner, played a pivotal role in limiting England to a total of 175 for eight by taking crucial wickets.

Bairstow showcased his aggressive batting style, hitting sixes and fours, but was eventually outsmarted by Santner while attempting another big shot. Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, and Mark Chapman led New Zealand’s successful chase, guiding them to a comfortable victory with nearly three overs to spare.

Bairstow was forced to relinquish wicket-keeping duties due to a shoulder injury, a precautionary measure by England ahead of the upcoming World Cup defense.

Bairstow’s performance in Nottingham mirrored his previous standout displays against the same opponent. He appeared on course for a century across all three formats, but his dismissal opened the door for Harry Brook and Dawid Malan. Brook briefly accelerated the scoring, but both he and Malan couldn’t sustain the momentum.

New Zealand’s spinners played a crucial role, collectively taking six wickets for 68 runs, consistently pressuring England throughout their innings. England debutant Rehan Ahmed made a significant contribution with a superb run-out.

Tim Seifert and Glenn Phillips continued to trouble England’s bowlers, with Phillips being the standout performer in the series. Ahmed managed to dismiss Phillips, but the damage had already been done. New Zealand comfortably reached the target, securing a series-leveling victory with 16 balls remaining.

The series is now tied at 2-2, and the ODI segment is next, with England hoping to rebound with a full-strength squad in the upcoming matches.

