Newcastle hold AC Milan to goalless draw in Champions League opener

AC Milan drew 0-0 with Newcastle United.

Milan dominated the game but squandered key chances.

Both teams are in a challenging Group F.

At San Siro, AC Milan endured a discouraging evening as they were held to a scoreless draw by a tenacious Newcastle United team making their eagerly anticipated return to the UEFA Champions League following a 20-year absence.

Milan dominated the game, but they were disappointed since they squandered key chances that may have given them the win.

Rafael Leao, a Portuguese winger who had lately been on a scoring spree, was unable to take advantage of his opportunities, including a backheel attempt that was unsuccessful.

Milan’s manager, Stefano Pioli, expressed his disappointment, saying, “We’re disappointed because when you play like this, you have to win. Our aim is to progress from this group, and we wanted to start well. We didn’t take easy chances.”

During the first half, Milan had the advantage, with Tommaso Pobega and Leao testing Newcastle’s goalkeeper Nick Pope with long-distance shots. Samuel Chukwueze also had a header that was saved. However, the best chance of the half was missed by Leao, who failed to connect properly with a backheel attempt.

Conversely, Newcastle had difficulty creating scoring opportunities, and their only shot on goal occurred in the 95th minute when Sean Longstaff forced a save from substitute Milan goalkeeper Marco Sportiello.

Milan’s prospects were dampened by injuries to Ruben Loftus-Cheek and goalkeeper Mike Maignan. Newcastle defended steadfastly, frustrating Milan’s efforts to score.

While the draw may leave both teams somewhat disappointed, it’s worth noting that they are in a challenging Group F that includes Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund as their opponents.

Milan will now head to Germany to face Dortmund, while Newcastle will host PSG at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe, manager of Newcastle, noted the emotional nature of the draw and said, “It was emotional. We take this draw and point, a point we fought to get and we’re happy about.”

Sandro Tonali, a midfielder for Newcastle who had previously played for Milan before switching to the Premier League, saw special significance in the draw. It was emotional, he said.”It was emotional. We take this draw and point, a point we fought to get, and we’re happy about.”

