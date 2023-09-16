Nice shock PSG at Parc des Princes, Moffi scores twice

PSG’s undefeated streak in Ligue 1 came to an end.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) saw their undefeated streak in Ligue 1 unexpectedly come to an end when Nice secured a 3-2 win at the Parc des Princes on Friday.

Terem Moffi was the standout performer of the night, scoring twice and providing an assist for Nice.

The game started with PSG in control, as Ousmane Dembele attempted an early shot towards the top corner, but Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka made a crucial save. However, the match took a sudden turn when Terem Moffi scored in the 21st minute, giving Nice the lead with a low shot.

Kylian Mbappe came to PSG’s rescue just before the half-hour mark when he scored from outside the box, leveling the score.

PSG had a chance to take the lead before halftime, but they missed an opportunity as Dembele’s pass across the goal was not converted by Mbappe.

In the second half, Gaetan Laborde put Nice back in the lead with a close-range finish, taking advantage of a precise pass from Moffi. Despite PSG’s efforts, Moffi extended Nice’s lead with a well-placed low shot in the 68th minute.

Mbappe scored a late goal to give PSG a glimmer of hope, but time ran out for the Parisians, and Nice held on for the victory.

This defeat pushed PSG down to third place in the standings, with eight points from five games, one point behind second-placed Nice, who remain unbeaten in the 2023-24 season. AS Monaco, the current leader, will face Lorient on Sunday.

Before the match, the Parc des Princes bid farewell to Marco Verratti, who ended his 11-year tenure at PSG to join Qatar’s Al-Arabi. Verratti, who made 416 appearances for PSG and won numerous domestic titles, including nine Ligue 1 titles and six French Cups, departed without achieving a Champions League triumph with the club.

PSG now needs to regroup quickly as they prepare for their upcoming Champions League group-stage opener against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Nice’s victory solidified their position as one of the four teams still undefeated in the top flight this season, alongside Rennes, Olympique de Marseille, and AS Monaco.

