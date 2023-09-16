Nortje, Bavuma ruled out of fourth ODI as South Africa’s injury woes continue

Anrich Nortje and Temba Bavuma were ruled out of the fourth ODI against Australia.

Aiden Markram to captain South Africa in fourth ODI.

Nortje is out with a back injury, and Bavuma is out with an adductor strain.

A pair of seasoned players will not participate in South Africa’s fourth One-Day International match against Australia at Centurion as the country’s injury troubles continue to worsen in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Anrich Nortje will miss the remaining two games against the Australians because his back ailment, which kept him out of the third game of the series, did not heal in time.

The fact that Temba Bavuma, the team’s in-form captain, will also miss the penultimate game of the five-game series due to a right adductor issue has made Nortje’s absence even more tragic.

Even though the Nortje news is not ideal for South Africa just weeks before their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka in Delhi on October 7, the Proteas anticipate the tall fast to start bowling again over the weekend.

“Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia due to a lower back injury,” Cricket South Africa said via a statement.

“The 29-year-old underwent scans and consulted with a specialist this week, and will start bowling again this weekend under the supervision of the Proteas medical team. A further update will be provided in due course.”

Bavuma’s absence for the fourth ODI is regarded as less significant because the Proteas revealed the problem bothering their skipper was just mild.

“ODI captain Temba Bavuma is unavailable for selection for the fourth ODI at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Friday,” the statement continued.

“Bavuma has a right adductor strain and as a precautionary measure, he has been ruled out of the match.”

In place of Bavuma, Aiden Markram will captain South Africa in the fourth ODI.

