Nortje, Magala’s World Cup hopes in doubt ahead of fitness tests

Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala’s fitness for the ODI World Cup is uncertain.

Both got injured during the ODI series against Australia.

South Africa faces challenges with backup bowlers.

This week, Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala will go through fitness evaluations to see if they can participate in the ODI World Cup.

They were included in South Africa’s initial 15-person squad for the competition, but they only participated in one game each of the five ODIs against Australia before getting hurt in the lower back and left knee, respectively.

Before South Africa departs for India on September 23, a final decision regarding their inclusion will be made, but early indications indicate that they both run the risk of missing the trip.

“We are continually taking stock as to where both of those players are,” Rob Walter, South Africa’s white-ball coach said following the team’s 3-2 series win over Australia.

“The fact that they weren’t playing today with a week to go before we board the plane for the World Cup is obviously a cause for concern. We would have wanted them out there. There are complications around taking players that are injured into a World Cup because then you have to provide a medical reason to be swapped out.”

Confirmation of Nortje’s absence would be a significant setback for South Africa, given that he is their fastest bowler and has valuable experience in India, where he plays for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

During the South African winter, Nortje participated in the Major League Cricket tournament in the USA and was rested for the T20Is against Australia. Although he initially missed the first ODI, he played in the second but could only manage five overs before leaving the field.

Subsequent scans led to him being ruled out of the series, but he was set to resume bowling under the guidance of the coaching staff over the weekend.

Magala’s situation also appears concerning. He had not played any cricket since injuring his hand while playing in the IPL in early April. He was subsequently ruled out of the T20Is against Australia due to infrapatellar tendinopathy, a condition causing knee pain. Magala did participate in the third ODI against Australia, bowling four overs, but has since experienced discomfort in his knee once more.

In the event that either Nortje or Magala is unable to participate in the World Cup, South Africa is likely to call upon Andile Phehlukwayo, who, despite losing his national contract earlier this year, has worked his way back into contention.

In the second and fifth ODIs against Australia, Phehlukwayo participated. He didn’t really stand out in the first game, but in the series decider, he scored 38 off 19 balls to finish the innings strongly and then took 1 for 44.

“Andile is one of a couple of guys who are part of a broader squad and today he showed us, especially with the bat, what we have seen in terms of his capability,” Walter said.

“That knock, you can look at it, and say it was match influencing. A total of 270 looks different to a total of 315 and he was a massive role-player in that. He took an important wicket with the ball as well. I am very happy that Andile was able to deliver that performance today.”

Given that Kagiso Rabada had ankle pain and had to miss the final ODI, South Africa would be in a pickle if both Nortje and Magala were to be ruled out of the World Cup. The back-ups also have other flaws.

Wayne Parnell, who was not selected for the World Cup team, has missed time due to an elbow injury and a shoulder ache. However, cricketing media reports that he is making a good recovery from both.

Another contender is Lizaad Williams, who participated in the T20I series but only has one ODI cap under his belt and lacks Magala’s or Nortje’s reputation for death-bowling. Walter stated, “Lizaad is part of the T20 group and that’s really it.”

Bjorn Fortuin, a left-arm spinner, was also suggested by Walter. However, selecting him would alter the composition of South Africa’s team, which is largely dependent on fast bowlers.

