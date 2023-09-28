Official World Cup Broadcaster Hypes ‘Mighty’ Pakistan in Promo

Sarfaraz Ahmed wishes Pakistan team all the best for World Cup
Pakistan's cricket team en route to ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023...
As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 approaches, the official broadcaster of the tournament has increased the excitement surrounding Pakistan’s skipper, Babar Azam, and the Pakistani cricket team.
The broadcaster is strategically focusing on Azam and his team, building excitement for the upcoming thrilling tournament starting on October 5.
The promotional campaign highlights the remarkable path of Babar Azam, the top-ranked ODI batsman globally, and also includes profiles of essential team members.
This adds to the anticipation of the global cricket extravaganza, highlighting Pakistan’s fast and aggressive pace bowling lineup and their strong resolve to begin the tournament with a victorious performance.
World #1 Batter ✅
Express & aggressive pace attack ✅
Intent to begin on a winning note ✅✅✅#Pakistan is ready to begin their race to the #GreatestGlory in their #CWC23 campaign.
Tune-in to #PAKvNED in #WorldCupOnStarFRI, OCT 6, 12:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/EgXt15hZkFAdvertisement
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 28, 2023
Babar, currently ranked as the number one ODI batsman, is celebrated as the embodiment of excellence.
The trio of fast bowlers, including Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, and Hassan Ali, is poised to come together as they face various adversaries in their pursuit of victory.
Their World Cup 2023 campaign will commence on October 6 in Hyderabad when they face the Netherlands. A highly anticipated cricket rivalry will come to life on October 14 in Hyderabad as Pakistan takes on the host nation, India.
