Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Official World Cup Broadcaster Hypes ‘Mighty’ Pakistan in Promo

Official World Cup Broadcaster Hypes ‘Mighty’ Pakistan in Promo

Articles
Advertisement
Official World Cup Broadcaster Hypes ‘Mighty’ Pakistan in Promo

Official World Cup Broadcaster Hypes ‘Mighty’ Pakistan in Promo

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 approaching with increased excitement.
  • Official broadcaster strategically spotlighting Pakistan’s skipper, Babar Azam, and the national cricket team.
  • Promotional campaign emphasizing Babar Azam’s remarkable journey as the world’s top-ranked ODI batsman.
    • Advertisement

As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 approaches, the official broadcaster of the tournament has increased the excitement surrounding Pakistan’s skipper, Babar Azam, and the Pakistani cricket team.

The broadcaster is strategically focusing on Azam and his team, building excitement for the upcoming thrilling tournament starting on October 5.

Advertisement

The promotional campaign highlights the remarkable path of Babar Azam, the top-ranked ODI batsman globally, and also includes profiles of essential team members.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This adds to the anticipation of the global cricket extravaganza, highlighting Pakistan’s fast and aggressive pace bowling lineup and their strong resolve to begin the tournament with a victorious performance.

Babar, currently ranked as the number one ODI batsman, is celebrated as the embodiment of excellence.

The trio of fast bowlers, including Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, and Hassan Ali, is poised to come together as they face various adversaries in their pursuit of victory.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Their World Cup 2023 campaign will commence on October 6 in Hyderabad when they face the Netherlands. A highly anticipated cricket rivalry will come to life on October 14 in Hyderabad as Pakistan takes on the host nation, India.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Sarfaraz Ahmed wishes Pakistan team all the best for World Cup
Sarfaraz Ahmed wishes Pakistan team all the best for World Cup

Pakistan's cricket team en route to ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story