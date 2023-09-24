Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Samsung Galaxy A15 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung recently launched the new Galaxy A15 series, sparking rumors and leaks…
The Oppo F19 Pro is one of the most well-known smartphones that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.
The smartphone is equipped with a powerful MediaTek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
The Oppo F19 Pro has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The gadget runs on the Android 11 and ColorOS 11.1 operating systems.
The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Oppo F19 Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-quality pictures and videos.
The phone comes in two great colors: Fluid Black and Space Silver. A 4310 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 30 W of fast charging support.
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GM9446
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|60Hz, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, phase detection, Touch to focus, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, Panorama, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, selfie beautification, Video (1080P/720P@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 30W
