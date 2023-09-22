Over 40s Global Cup: Pakistan beat Australia in third straight win

Pakistan beat Australia by 7 wickets in Karachi.

Raza, Haroon, and Ilyas scored half-centuries.

Australia’s bowlers struggled against Pakistan.

Advertisement

Pakistan continued their outstanding performance in the ongoing Over 40s Cricket Global Cup, defeating Australia by seven wickets in their third group stage match at Karachi’s National Stadium on Friday.

This marked Pakistan’s third consecutive victory in the Global Cup, following wins against Nepal and the USA in their first two matches.

In pursuit of a 200-run target, the Pakistani team showcased a well-rounded batting performance, with Hassan Raza, Tariq Haroon, and Mohammad Ilyas all scoring half-centuries to secure a comfortable win.

Ilyas and Razam put together a partnership of 59 runs, while Haroon contributed 56 runs for the home team.

Australia’s bowlers struggled against Pakistan’s strong batting lineup, failing to break through the resilient defense of the Pakistani batsmen, who reached the target in the 43rd over.

Batting first, Australia managed to score 199 runs before being dismissed by Pakistan’s bowlers. Steve Paulsen was the highest scorer for Australia with 65 runs, followed by Tim Bott with 30 and Chris Dickson with 23.

Advertisement

Imran Ali was Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker, taking three wickets, while Kashif Siddique and Waqas Ali each claimed two wickets.

It’s worth mentioning that Pakistan previously secured a massive 248-run victory against Nepal, thanks to an all-round performance by the team. Pakistan scored an impressive total of 384 runs in 45 overs, while Nepal was bowled out for just 134 runs in 36.3 overs, falling well short of the target.

Before that, Pakistan narrowly defeated the United States of America (USA) by just one wicket in a thrilling match, with Tassavur Abbas emerging as the hero of the day.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world