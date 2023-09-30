Over40s Cricket Global Cup: Pakistan, West Indies to lock horns in final showdown

Pakistan and West Indies face each other in the Over40s Cricket Global Cup final.

Pakistan defeated Australia in the semi-final.

West Indies defeated the USA in the semi-final.

The Over40s Cricket Global Cup final between Pakistan and West Indies has been locked up, setting the stage for an eagerly awaited matchup.

Pakistan defeated Australia in the semifinal match, and West Indies defeated the United States. On Monday, the final game is set to take place.

Pakistan performed admirably in their match against Australia in the first semi-final. Pakistan, which batted first, gave Australia a challenging 401-run mark to reach. Abdul Razzaq was the star performer in the game, scoring an astounding 195 runs off just 120 balls in a stunning effort. 22 fours and 11 sixes were impressively featured in Razzaq’s innings.

Amjad Ali also made a substantial contribution with a century of 103 runs, and Tasavur Abbas scored a scorching 67 runs off just 23 balls. At the end of their innings, Pakistan had amassed a dominant 400 runs for the loss of just six wickets. Australia’s Chris Dickson and Steve Falson each managed to claim two wickets. With five wickets for Pakistan, Abdul Qadir stood out for his exceptional effort as the home team won by 252 runs.

With 22 wickets secured in eight matches so far, Abdul Qadir has been Pakistan’s go-to match-winner thus far in this tournament.

West Indies defeated the USA by three wickets in the other semifinal to advance to the championship match. While batting first, the USA amassed 146 runs, with Captain Muhammad Farrukh leading the way with 52 runs.

West Indies’ Mahendra Nagamoto changed the course of the match by getting six wickets. In the 34th over, West Indies successfully completed the target chase, led by Dave Clement’s stunning 47 runs.

