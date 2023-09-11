PAK vs IND: Match likely to be halted by rain once again

Match likely to be halted by rain once again

The Pakistan vs. India match may be interrupted by the rain once again.

India were 147-2 in 24.1 overs when rain forced a suspension of play.

The weather forecast for Monday is not good.

Advertisement

Despite having a reserved day for the highly anticipated match between Pakistan and India, it seems unlikely that the game will be completed today (Monday) due to the unclear weather conditions in Colombo.

The weather forecast predicts heavy showers later in the day, and there has been continuous drizzling in the Sri Lankan capital since early morning, with clouds hanging over the city. The weather department has issued a warning of heavy rains after 4 pm.

On Sunday, rain once again disrupted the Asia Cup’s eagerly awaited clash between the arch-rivals, forcing a halt to the Super Four match, which will now resume today.

India, who were put into bat, had reached a score of 147-2 in 24.1 overs when heavy rain forced a suspension of play. The umpires waited for nearly four hours before deciding to continue the match on the reserved day.

The September 2nd group match between these heavyweight teams in Pallekele had also been abandoned due to rain after the Indian innings.

On Sunday, the Indian openers put on an impressive performance after Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, won the toss and chose to field at the R Premadasa Stadium. Despite recent challenges from Shaheen Afridi, Rohit Sharma and his team seemed to have figured out how to handle the left-arm fast bowler. Shubman Gill, in particular, neutralized Pakistan’s fiery pace attack with a partnership of 122 runs alongside Rohit.

Advertisement

Gill (58) took on Afridi aggressively, hitting three boundaries in an over on two occasions, eventually forcing the bowler out of the attack after an expensive and wicketless initial spell. Rohit, after surviving Naseem Shah’s hostile opening spell, played with confidence, smashing four sixes in his brisk innings of 56.

Spinner Shadab Khan ended the partnership by dismissing Rohit, who was caught in the deep, and Afridi returned to dismiss Gill, bringing Pakistan back into the contest.

KL Rahul, who was selected to replace Shreyas Iyer, sidelined with back spasms, and Virat Kohli, who was batting at eight, were looking to stabilize India’s innings when rain interrupted play. Rahul, who was on 17, appeared comfortable in his first match since recovering from a thigh injury in May.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Asia Cup 2023: India to resume innings tomorrow after rain delay India were 147/2 in 24.1 overs before rain halted play. Rohit Sharma...