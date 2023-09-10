PAK vs IND: PCB shares a picture showing sunny weather in Colombo

Pakistan and India will face each other today.

This is their second meeting in the Asia Cup 2023.

PCB shared a picture where it was seen a sunny weather.

Advertisement

Pakistan and India are set to clash once again in the Super 4 match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 today at the RPICS, Colombo.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a picture of the stadium which shows clear sunny weather.

Advertisement

Indian former cricketer Ifran Pathan also shared an interesting video where it can be seen that the weather is pleased with the sun out.

Sunday is always a fun day. Come on team india 🇮🇳 repeat the t-20 World Cup victory. #INDvsPAK sun is shining… pic.twitter.com/07o8PMmc2t — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 10, 2023

However, there is a high chance of rain after 8 p.m. If the match is affected by the rain, it will be continued on the reserve day (September 11).

Advertisement

It is to be noted that if all the matches are washed out due to rain, Pakistan will directly reach the final, while India and Sri Lanka will have a coin toss to decide the second finalist.

Should the final of the Asia Cup 2023 also be impacted by rain on September 17, the trophy will be shared among the teams.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Babar Azam cautions India of Pakistan’s “best” bowling attack Babar Azam is confident of Pakistan's chances against India in the Asia...