PAK vs IND: Will rain affect high-octace clash between arch-rivals?

India and Pakistan are scheduled to play a high-stakes match.

The match is likely to be impacted by rain.

If the match is interrupted by rain, it will be resumed on the reserve day, September 11.

In a few hours, the highly anticipated high-stakes contest between India and Pakistan is scheduled to begin. However, as the globe turns its attention to Colombo, Sri Lanka, the likelihood that the play will be impacted by rain is very high.

In the ongoing six-team continental tournament, this will be the second meeting between the two teams. Rain wiped out their game last week during their encounter.

The Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, and North-Western provinces, as well as the Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, will occasionally see showers or thundershowers, according to the weather advisory published by the Sri Lankan Meteorological Department. In some areas of the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces, as well as Puttalam, Galle, and Matara districts, fairly heavy showers of more than 75 mm are anticipated.

The meteorological department has provided further information, stating that Colombo is expected to have “multiple instances of rainfall” today.

According to the most recent weather report, there is a 49% chance of rain at 1:30 pm PST, and this likelihood will increase to 66% at approximately 2:30 pm, which coincides with the scheduled commencement time for the India vs. Pakistan Super Fours game. The forecast predicts rain throughout the match on Sunday, with probabilities ranging from 49% to 69%. This suggests that today’s match between India and Pakistan may face rain interruptions, similar to their previous group-stage encounter.

If, by any chance, today’s match cannot be completed, it will resume from where it was halted on September 11, which is designated as the Reserve Day for this highly anticipated clash. However, there is a possibility that even the reserve day might experience rainfall. According to The Weather Channel, thunderstorms are anticipated in Colombo on a daily basis until September 17.

Pakistan initiated their Super 4 campaign by defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets on Wednesday. If the remaining Super 4 matches are affected by rain, Pakistan will qualify for the final with four points.

In case of match cancellations, Sri Lanka and India will both have three points each, and their Net Run Rates will be identical. In such a scenario, a coin toss will determine which team advances to the final.

As for Bangladesh, they will only have two points in case of washouts, as they have already lost one game in the Super Four, rendering them ineligible for the final.

Should the final of the Asia Cup 2023 also be impacted by rain on September 17, the trophy will be shared among the teams.

