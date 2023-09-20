Pak Women’s Team Begins Asian Games Campaign

Pakistan women’s cricket team aims for third gold medal in Asian Games.

Team will begin campaign tomorrow against Indonesia in quarter-final match.

Team is in high spirits and determined to bring home another gold medal.

The Pakistan women’s cricket team is aiming for their third gold medal as they begin their campaign in the Asian Games tomorrow against Indonesia in a quarter-final match at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou, China.

Pakistan earned a direct spot in the quarter-finals due to their high ranking in the ICC rankings for the continent. The tournament is being played in the T20 format.

Led by Nida Dar, the team hopes to maintain their winning momentum, especially after achieving a historic clean sweep against South Africa at home earlier this month.

In previous editions of the Asian Games, the national team has clinched gold medals in both 2010 and 2014.

“The team is in high spirits and every player is looking forward to the Asian Games. After practicing for two days here in Hangzhou, we are all set to play Indonesia tomorrow. The Asian Games hold a special place in our hearts, and we are determined to bring home another gold medal,” Dar was quoted as saying in a PCB press release.

“That we enter this tournament after having beaten South Africa comprehensively in the T20I series will certainly help us and we look forward on carrying that momentum. The players are up for showcasing their skills on the field again.”

The semi-finals are scheduled for September 24, and the final is set for September 25. Additionally, the Bronze medal match will coincide with the final, starting at 0900 local time on the same day.

Squad: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anoosha Nasir, Diana Baig, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Nataliya Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani

Player Support staff: Ayesha Ashhar (team manager), Mauhtashim Rashid (interim head coach), Saleem Jaffer (bowling coach), Taufiq Umar (batting coach) and Rifat Gill (physiotherapist).

