Pakistan announces team management for ICC World Cup 2023

Pakistan Cricket Board confirms team management.

Babar Azam to lead the side, flanked by experienced and qualified personnel.

Pakistan to face the Netherlands in their first match on October 6.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the team management and squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which is set to take place in India during October and November.

Babar Azam will lead the side, and he will be supported by a team of experienced and qualified personnel, including head coach Grant Bradburn, batting coach Andrew Puttick, bowling coach Morne Morkel, and fielding coach Aftab Khan.

The 15-member squad features a mix of experienced players, such as Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, and Mohammad Rizwan, and exciting young talents, such as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Hasan Ali has replaced Naseem Shah in the squad, after Naseem suffered a shoulder injury at the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan’s journey in the tournament will kick off on October 6 as they face the Netherlands in Hyderabad.

Here is Pakistan’s schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 – vs Netherlands in Hyderabad October 10 – vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad October 14 – vs India in Ahmedabad October 20 – vs Australia in Bengaluru October 23 – vs Afghanistan in Chennai October 27 – vs South Africa in Chennai October 31 – vs Bangladesh in Kolkata November 4 – vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match) November 11 – vs England in Kolkata

The day matches will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.

Pakistan fans will be hoping that their team can perform well in the tournament and bring home the trophy.

