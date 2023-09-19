Pakistan Beats USA in Over40s Global Cup Thriller

Pakistan narrowly beat the USA by one wicket, thanks to Tassavur Abbas’s 87 runs off 63 balls.

Abbas played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s comeback from a tough situation.

Hong Kong dominated Nepal with an eight-wicket victory.

In a heart-pounding match at the Over40s Global Cricket Cup, Pakistan secured a nail-biting victory over the USA by just one wicket, with Tassavur Abbas emerging as the hero of the day.

The match, held at the Moin Khan Cricket Academy, witnessed some exceptional performances that kept cricket enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.

Facing a challenging target of 251 runs for victory, Pakistan’s innings got off to a shaky start. However, Tassavur Abbas, batting at number eight, played a pivotal role in steering Pakistan to an unforgettable win. Abbas exhibited remarkable composure and skill as he notched up an impressive 87 runs off 63 balls, rescuing his team from a dire situation.

Throughout the innings, Abbas’s brilliant half-century was the turning point that Pakistan needed. Misbah-ul-Haq and Tariq Haroon also made valuable contributions to the scoreboard, with scores of 64 and 43 runs, respectively.

On the bowling front, the American team put up a commendable fight, with Saqib Hanif and Jaan Nisar Khan both securing three wickets each in their determined attempt to defend their total.

In the second match of the day at the same venue, Hong Kong showcased their dominance by securing an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Nepal.

Nepal, batting first, struggled to find their footing and were bowled out for a mere 105 runs in 31.5 overs. Santosh Bhandari and Sameer Keshtri were the leading run-scorers for Nepal, managing 21 and 18 runs, respectively.

Hong Kong’s bowlers, led by Kashif Shams, Shelton Joseph, and Khan Zar, were in top form, each claiming two wickets to restrict Nepal’s innings.

In response, Hong Kong’s batsmen displayed great composure as they comfortably achieved the target in just 27.4 overs, losing only two wickets in the process. Jon Patrick led the charge for Hong Kong with an impressive 40 runs, while Rahul Sambhas contributed 30 runs, sealing a convincing victory for their team.

The Over40s Global Cricket Cup continues to deliver thrilling moments and exceptional performances, showcasing the enduring passion for cricket among players and fans alike. Cricket enthusiasts around the world eagerly await the next chapter of this exciting tournament.

