Pakistan boxing coach predicts surprise victories at Asian Games

Zohaib has improved his speed and punching power.

Fatima Zahra is also improving and is expected to do well in the Asian Games.

Sanaullah has withdrawn from the competition due to injury.

Arshad Hussain, the boxing coach for Pakistan, predicted on Tuesday that Zohaib Rasheed, the Asian bronze medalist, and Ibrahim would pull off unexpected victories at the Asian Games, which also serve as a qualification event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Both these have come into top shape and I expect a lot from them in the Asian Games,” Arshad said.

Zohaib, according to Arshad, has grown a lot more self-assured.

“He is now looking more confident. We changed his speed work and the techniques a little which has boosted his speed and his punches have also gained power. And now he can engineer more powerful punches which will help him in the Asian Games,” said Arshad, also a former Olympian.

“If you see him now you will find how much he has improved. I have a lot of expectations from him and he can give us a surprise in the Asian Games,” Arshad said.

“His range has increased which gives him an advantage,” Arshad was quick to add.

Ibrahim, who is from Swat, he claimed, has also improved.

“We have worked on him further. He is a valiant fighter. I hope he will also deliver in Hangzhou,” said Arshad, an IBA three-star coach.

In China, Zohaib will compete in the 48.51 kg weight class. He has earned bronze medals in the Asian Senior Boxing Championship and Asian Under-22 Championship. Ibrahim, who will be competing for the first time in Hangzhou, will show off his strength in the 62–63.5 kg.

In addition to these two, Qasim will participate in the 54-57 kg division while Fatima Zahra will show off her might in the 57 kg division. Fatima was admired by Arshad as well.

“She is also improving a lot. She is hard working and I hope she will also deliver in the Asian Games,” Arshad said.

Seasoned Sanaullah was also a member of the touring group, but sources claim that because of an injury sustained during warm-up, his chances of competing at the Asian Games have decreased. He reportedly collided with the football ground’s pole and fractured his teeth.

He has left the camp, but according to the source, a medical examination will be used to determine his fate.

“He is yet to undergo a medical check-up. He is training at his hometown,” the source said.

National boxers will have a few more opportunities following the Asian Games in the form of the Olympic world qualifying tournaments in Paris in 2024.

From February 29 to March 12 in Italy, the first world qualifying round will take place, and from May 23 to June 23 in Bangkok, the second. According to Arshad, the Asian Games will serve as a test for the chosen group, and their performance will be evaluated before any boxers are selected for the international qualifying rounds.

“Definitely I don’t think we will retain the whole Asian Games-bound lot for the next year’s world qualifying rounds. Their performance in the Asian Games will be assessed and then we will retain those who do well. We will test some others too. But currently our focus is on the Asian Games where we will try to secure Olympics qualification,” Arshad said.

As the combatants went into the competitive phase, he claimed to have lightened their workload.

“We have reduced the load and we now only work for an hour on speed and skills,” Arshad said.

On September 19, national boxers will fly to Hangzhou to compete in the Asian Games. The drawing dates are September 22 and 23. Sanaullah’s withdrawal from the competition was verified by a Pakistan Boxing Federation official due to his injury.

