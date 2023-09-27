Pakistan cricket team arrives in India for World Cup 2023

Pakistan cricket team arrives in India for T20 World.

Tight security for Pakistan team.

Pakistan to play two warm-up matches.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Pakistan men’s cricket team arrived at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in India after flying in from Dubai.

Babar Azam and his team will be escorted by over 20 security vehicles to their hotel.

The national squad departed from Lahore airport at 3.20 am and had a brief layover in Dubai before boarding a flight to Hyderabad, India.

It’s important to mention that Pakistan’s travel group included 18 players and 13 members of the support staff.

In less than 48 hours after their arrival in India, Pakistan is scheduled to have their first warmup match against New Zealand on September 29 in Hyderabad.

Additionally, their final warmup match is set to take place against Australia on October 3, just three days before they commence their World Cup journey by facing the Netherlands on October 6 at the same stadium.

Advertisement

Pakistani team have landed in Hyderabad for the 2023 World Cup. First India tour in 7 years for Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/tFf0QM5hXi — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 27, 2023

Pakistan squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Advertisement

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan.

Schedule of Pakistan’s warm-up matches:

September 29 — vs New Zealand in Hyderabad

October 3 — vs Australia in Hyderabad

Pakistan’s schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

Advertisement

October 6 — vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 — vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 — vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 — vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 — vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 — vs South Africa in Chennai

Advertisement

October 31 — vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 — vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 — vs England in Kolkata

The matches scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) are the daytime ones, while all other matches will be day-night games starting at 01:30 PM PST.

In the event that Pakistan makes it to the semi-finals, their match will take place in Kolkata.

If India advances to the semi-finals, their match will happen in Mumbai, unless they are facing Pakistan, in which case the venue will be Kolkata.

Advertisement

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world