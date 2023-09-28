Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistan Cricketers to Enjoy Diverse Food Menu at World Cup 2023

Pakistan Cricketers to Enjoy Diverse Food Menu at World Cup 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan Cricketers to Enjoy Diverse Food Menu at World Cup 2023

Pakistan Cricketers to Enjoy Diverse Food Menu at World Cup 2023

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Pakistan cricket team’s diverse food menu for World Cup 2023 revealed.
  • The menu relies on alternative sources of protein such as chicken, mutton, and fish.
  • The team has selected the renowned Hyderabadi biryani as the indulgent treat of choice.

The Pakistan cricket team, one of the ten participating teams in the ICC World Cup 2023, faced the challenge of not having access to beef during their stay in Hyderabad, India.

Advertisement

As a result, they have crafted a diverse and well-rounded dietary plan to ensure they meet their daily protein requirements.

Their menu primarily relies on alternative sources of protein such as chicken, mutton, and fish.

This specially curated menu includes a variety of enticing options to provide the necessary protein intake.

These options range from succulent grilled lamb chops and flavorful mutton curry to the universally loved butter chicken and delectable grilled fish.

In terms of carbohydrates, the Pakistan team has collaborated closely with the stadium’s catering team to fulfill their dietary needs.

Their carbohydrate-rich choices consist of steamed basmati rice, a classic favorite, spaghetti prepared with savory Bolognese sauce, and a vegetarian pulao for those looking for a lighter option.

Advertisement

Additionally, the team has allowed for a cheat meal, and they’ve selected the renowned Hyderabadi biryani as the indulgent treat of choice.

This promises to be a delightful culinary experience for the team.

As they prepare for their upcoming warm-up matches, with the first one scheduled against New Zealand on September 29th and the final one against Australia on October 3rd, the Pakistan cricket team is not only gearing up for intense on-field action but also ensuring their dietary needs are well taken care of.

Their arrival in Hyderabad was marked by a warm and enthusiastic welcome, setting the stage for their participation in the tournament.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Babar, Shaheen, Rizwan Share their Feelings on India’s Welcome!
Babar, Shaheen, Rizwan Share their Feelings on India’s Welcome!

Pakistani cricket team greeted by enthusiastic Indian fans in Hyderabad. Babar Azam,...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the ICC World Cup 2023 News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story