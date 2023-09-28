Pakistan Cricketers to Enjoy Diverse Food Menu at World Cup 2023

Advertisement

Pakistan cricket team’s diverse food menu for World Cup 2023 revealed.

The menu relies on alternative sources of protein such as chicken, mutton, and fish.

The team has selected the renowned Hyderabadi biryani as the indulgent treat of choice.

The Pakistan cricket team, one of the ten participating teams in the ICC World Cup 2023, faced the challenge of not having access to beef during their stay in Hyderabad, India.

Advertisement

As a result, they have crafted a diverse and well-rounded dietary plan to ensure they meet their daily protein requirements.

Their menu primarily relies on alternative sources of protein such as chicken, mutton, and fish.

This specially curated menu includes a variety of enticing options to provide the necessary protein intake.

These options range from succulent grilled lamb chops and flavorful mutton curry to the universally loved butter chicken and delectable grilled fish.

In terms of carbohydrates, the Pakistan team has collaborated closely with the stadium’s catering team to fulfill their dietary needs.

Their carbohydrate-rich choices consist of steamed basmati rice, a classic favorite, spaghetti prepared with savory Bolognese sauce, and a vegetarian pulao for those looking for a lighter option.

Advertisement

Additionally, the team has allowed for a cheat meal, and they’ve selected the renowned Hyderabadi biryani as the indulgent treat of choice.

This promises to be a delightful culinary experience for the team.

As they prepare for their upcoming warm-up matches, with the first one scheduled against New Zealand on September 29th and the final one against Australia on October 3rd, the Pakistan cricket team is not only gearing up for intense on-field action but also ensuring their dietary needs are well taken care of.

Their arrival in Hyderabad was marked by a warm and enthusiastic welcome, setting the stage for their participation in the tournament.