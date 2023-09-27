Pakistan cricketers to get share of ICC revenue

Three-year contracts from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026.

Significant increases in monthly retainers for all players.

Red-ball and white-ball contracts merged.

Advertisement

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a historic three-year central contracts deal for men’s cricketers, with significant increases in monthly retainers and revenue sharing.

The deal, which will run from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026, will see players in Category A receive a 202% increase in their monthly retainers, while players in Categories B, C, and D will receive increases of 144%, 135%, and 127% respectively.

The PCB has also merged red-ball and white-ball contracts, and will incorporate revenue from the ICC into the overall monthly remuneration of players.

PCB Management Committee Chairperson, Zaka Ashraf, said that the deal was a testament to the PCB’s commitment to improving the financial health of its players and acknowledging their hard work and dedication.

“This deal signifies our commitment to improving the financial health of our players, acknowledging their hard work and dedication to the game. We firmly believe that a financially secure and motivated team is more likely to excel on the field,” Ashraf said.

Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, said that the deal was a historic one and that he was extremely happy and satisfied with the outcome of the negotiations.

Advertisement

“It is by far a historic deal. I am extremely happy and satisfied that we have reached an agreement with the PCB. It has been a lengthy and, at times, challenging negotiation process, but I believe we have reached a fair and beneficial agreement for both parties,” Azam said.

The deal also includes a number of other benefits for players, including a 50% increase in Test match fees, a 25% increase in ODI match fees, and a 12.5% increase in T20I match fees. Centrally contracted players who are playing domestic cricket will also be paid 50% of the international match fee. Additionally, players will be allowed to play two foreign leagues in each season.

The three-year tenure of the contacts will have its financial model locked for the term. Player performance however will be reviewed after every 12 months. The previous central contract cycle expired on 30 June and the new deal will be deemed effective from 1 July, 2023.

The new central contracts deal is a significant step forward for Pakistan cricket and is sure to boost the morale and motivation of players. It is also a testament to the PCB’s commitment to improving the financial health of its players and acknowledging their hard work and dedication.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world