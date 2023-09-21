Pakistan Dominates Nepal in SAFF U19 Championship

Pakistan’s U19 football team broke a 12-year victory drought, defeating Nepal in the SAFF U19 Football Championship.

Ali Zafar’s 76th-minute goal sealed the win.

Pakistan’s goalkeeper starred with remarkable skills and resilience.

Advertisement

In a thrilling showcase of skill and determination, Pakistan’s Under-19 football squad achieved a glorious victory over the host nation, Nepal, in the SAFF Under-19 Football Championship.

This momentous match marked Pakistan’s triumphant return to the international football scene, breaking a 12-year-long victory drought.

The last time Pakistan’s U19 team tasted victory on the global stage was back in 2011 when they outperformed India’s U19 team. However, their recent performance has reignited hopes and excitement among fans and followers of Pakistani football.

The solitary and decisive goal of the match was elegantly scored by Ali Zafar in the 76th minute, sparking waves of joy and celebration among the Pakistani contingent and their passionate supporters. This historic goal proved to be the turning point, firmly establishing Pakistan’s lead and securing their well-deserved victory.

It’s worth mentioning that Pakistan’s goalkeeper played an instrumental role in this victory, exhibiting remarkable skills and unwavering resilience in the face of relentless attacks from the Nepalese side. His exceptional performance was a key factor in ensuring Pakistan’s success on the field.

This remarkable win not only marks a significant achievement for Pakistan’s Under-19 football team but also signals a promising resurgence in the country’s footballing prowess. Fans and enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting their upcoming matches, hoping to witness more thrilling victories on the international stage.

Advertisement

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world