Pakistan eye upset against India with unchanged XI

Pakistan vs. India in the second Super Four match on Sunday.

Pakistan can reach the final with four points despite rain disruptions.

Trophy shared if the final is rained out.

Pakistan is gearing up to face their arch-rivals India in the second Super Four match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, this Sunday. The Pakistani team has decided to stick with the same starting lineup that played against Bangladesh earlier in the week.

Having secured a seven-wicket victory against Bangladesh in their first Super Four match, Pakistan aims to maintain their strong performance in the Asia Cup despite the weather forecast predicting thunderstorms in Colombo until September 17.

Notably, the group-stage encounter between Pakistan and India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 was abandoned due to rain on September 2. Pakistan’s win against Bangladesh puts them in a favorable position in the Super Four stage. If the remaining Super Four matches are also affected by rain, Pakistan will advance to the final with four points.

In the event of multiple washouts, Sri Lanka and India will find themselves tied at three points each, with identical Net Run Rates. In such a scenario, a coin toss will determine which team qualifies for the final.

Bangladesh, having lost one game in the Super Four, will only have two points in case of further washouts, making them ineligible for the final.

Should the final of the Asia Cup 2023 also fall victim to rain on September 17, the trophy will be shared between the finalists.

Lineup

Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Remaining Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 matches

Sept 9 – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST) [ongoing]

Sept 10 – Pakistan vs India in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 12 – India vs Sri Lanka in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 14 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 – India vs Bangladesh in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Asia Cup 2023 Final

Sept 17 – Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

