Pakistan head coach calls India loss a ‘wake-up call’

“We haven’t lost a game of cricket for three months, so it is a timely reminder that we need to turn up every day, put our best in the park,” he said.

“We are very grateful for the gift that has been these last two days. To come at this stage of this tournament and to come at this stage before the World Cup is a wonderful opportunity for us to play India because we don’t get to play some of the best players in the world very often, and to play in conditions that may be similar in the World Cup,” he added.

Pakistan has not lost an international cricket match since May, when they lost to New Zealand in an ODI in Karachi. Since then, they have swept Sri Lanka 2-0 in Tests and Afghanistan 3-0 in ODIs, and are currently ranked number 1 in the ODI rankings.

However, the series win against Afghanistan showed that Pakistan’s batting still has some issues. The coach admitted that the batting unit has not been able to score runs late in the innings, which was a factor in their loss to India.

“Our batting unit hasn’t quite clicked yet over the last month. We feel that is a positive thing because we have full trust in them. We are very consistent with our selection and the way that we are developing contenders for each position,” he remarked.

Pakistan’s bowling attack is considered to be one of the best in the world, but India managed to score a formidable 356/2 against them. The Pakistan coach acknowledged that his bowlers faced challenges without early breakthroughs and occasional lapses in the field.

He also praised India’s batting prowess and said that good teams will try to come after a good bowling attack to put pressure on them. He added that Pakistan is fortunate to have great depth in their bowling stocks.

In addition to their on-field struggles, Pakistan also faced injury concerns as Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah both suffered niggles during the match. The coach said that they are taking a precautionary approach with the injured players and that the medical team is doing a great job in assessing them.

As preparations continue for Pakistan’s last Super 4 game against Sri Lanka, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan have been called up as backup options.

