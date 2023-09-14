Pakistan makes 5 changes to playing XI for Sri Lanka clash

Pakistan made five lineup changes.

They must win to reach the Asia Cup final.

Zaman Khan debuts in the 50-over format.

Pakistan announced their playing XI for the crucial Asia Cup Super 4 match against Sri Lanka a day before the game, but they had to make last-minute changes. In a reduced 45-over game at the R.Premedasa Stadium, Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, chose to bat first after winning the toss.

Pakistan had been following a routine of revealing the team a day prior to the match, but unfortunately, they had to make alterations due to unforeseen circumstances. Originally, opener Fakhar Zaman and emerging batter Abdullah Shafique were not in the lineup. However, injuries to Imam-ul-Haq (back spasm) and Saud Shakeel (fever) prompted Pakistan to make further adjustments.

Compared to their previous game, Pakistan made five changes, with Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf being replaced by Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., and Zaman Khan.

The match against Sri Lanka is a must-win for Babar Azam and his team, as a victory would secure their place in the final of the ongoing Asia Cup.

Unfortunately, Pakistan faced injuries to three of their players, Salman Ali Agha, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf, during the game against India. As a result, Pakistan had to bring in Zaman Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani as replacements.

Zaman Khan arrived in Colombo yesterday and is making his international debut in the 50-over format, while Dahani reached earlier today.

Meanwhile, persistent rain and a wet outfield have disrupted the Pakistan-Sri Lanka match schedule. The game was originally set to begin at 3:00 pm local time, but the weather conditions have caused delays.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zaman Khan.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana

