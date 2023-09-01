Pakistan names squad for India clash in Asia Cup

Pakistan maintains winning squad from Nepal triumph.

Key players like Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam retained.

Ready to face arch-rivals in Asia Cup.

Pakistan has unveiled its roster for the highly anticipated Asia Cup clash against India, set to unfold at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Staying consistent with their winning formula from the previous game, Pakistan will field the same group of players who contributed to their commanding 238-run triumph over Nepal.

As tensions rise and cricket enthusiasts eagerly await this clash of titans, Pakistan remains steadfast in its lineup choices, ready to face their arch-rivals on the grand stage of the Asia Cup.