Pakistan names squad for India clash in Asia Cup

  • Pakistan maintains winning squad from Nepal triumph.
  • Key players like Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam retained.
  • Ready to face arch-rivals in Asia Cup.
Pakistan has unveiled its roster for the highly anticipated Asia Cup clash against India, set to unfold at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Staying consistent with their winning formula from the previous game, Pakistan will field the same group of players who contributed to their commanding 238-run triumph over Nepal.

As tensions rise and cricket enthusiasts eagerly await this clash of titans, Pakistan remains steadfast in its lineup choices, ready to face their arch-rivals on the grand stage of the Asia Cup.

Lineup

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Also Read

Shaheen Afridi says ‘Pakistan will win the Asia Cup’
Shaheen Afridi says ‘Pakistan will win the Asia Cup’

Shaheen Afridi Confident of Pakistan's Asia Cup Victory. Afridi: Pakistan Bowlers Prepared...

