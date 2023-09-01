Pakistan names squad for India clash in Asia Cup

Shaheen Afridi says ‘Pakistan will win the Asia Cup’
Shaheen Afridi Confident of Pakistan's Asia Cup Victory. Afridi: Pakistan Bowlers Prepared...
Pakistan has unveiled its roster for the highly anticipated Asia Cup clash against India, set to unfold at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.
Staying consistent with their winning formula from the previous game, Pakistan will field the same group of players who contributed to their commanding 238-run triumph over Nepal.
As tensions rise and cricket enthusiasts eagerly await this clash of titans, Pakistan remains steadfast in its lineup choices, ready to face their arch-rivals on the grand stage of the Asia Cup.
Lineup
Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.
