Pakistan names star-studded squad for MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup

Pakistan has announced a star-studded squad.

The team includes former Test cricketers Shahid Afridi and Misbah-ul-Haq.

The tournament will be played across five different grounds in Karachi.

Pakistan has unveiled its team for the upcoming MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup, which is set to take place in Karachi from September 19 to October 2. The team includes several former Test cricket stars, such as Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Abdul Razzaq.

As the host nation, Pakistan has chosen to assemble a strong and star-studded squad for the eight-nation tournament. Alongside Afridi, Misbah, and Razzaq, the team will feature two other former Test cricketers, Mohammad Sami as a pacer, and Hasan Raza as a batter.

The 18-member playing squad, along with three reserves, a coach, and a manager, was announced by Ejaz Faquih, Chairman of the Selection Committee of the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA). The captain and vice-captain of the team will be revealed by September 16, 2023.

Pakistan’s campaign in the tournament will kick off with a match against the United States (USA) on September 19 at the National Stadium. The participating teams in the competition include Australia, West Indies, Nepal, Hong Kong, Canada, and the UAE.

A total of 36 matches will be played across five different grounds in Karachi, with Pakistan’s matches taking place at the National Bank Stadium. Several matches, including a semi-final and the final, will be broadcast live on the Pakistani sports channel.

A media briefing for the tournament is scheduled for September 18, and the opening ceremony will be held at the Governor House in Karachi on the same evening.

The opening round of the tournament, consisting of four matches, will be held on September 19. All matches in the competition will be played with 45 overs per innings, and the final is scheduled for October 2, 2023.

Pakistan squad

Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Misbah ul Haq, Muhammad Sami, Hassan Raza, Tariq Haroon, Khurram Ali Khan (wk), Waqas Ahmed, Abdul Qadir, Muhammad Rizwan Aslam, Kashif Sidqque, Muhammad Ilyas, Afzal Shah (w.k), Amjad Ali, Imran Ali, Tassawar Abbas, Adnan Raees, Junaid Khalil Nainitalwala.

Reserves: Yasir Hameed, Haris Ayaz, Shehzad Malik.

Coach: Jalal-ud-din

Manager: Azam Khan

