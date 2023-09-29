Pakistan post 346-run target against New Zealand in World Cup warm-up

Pakistan scores 345 runs vs. New Zealand in warm-up match.

Rizwan shines with 103 runs; Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel contribute.

No spectators due to local festivals.

The Pakistani batsmen delivered an impressive performance in a warm-up match against New Zealand in Hyderabad, India, posting a total of 345 runs in their first innings.

Mohammad Rizwan was the top scorer, making a remarkable 103 runs from 93 balls, including 11 boundaries. Babar Azam, Pakistan’s captain, was the second-highest scorer with 80 runs off 84 balls, featuring 10 boundaries.

Saud Shakeel, a left-handed middle-order batsman, also made a significant contribution with the bat, scoring 75 runs with nine boundaries at an impressive strike rate of 141.51.

In the match, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. New Zealand’s captain, Kane Williamson, who is recovering from a knee injury, participated only as a batsman.

It’s important to note that these warm-up matches consist of 50 overs per side but do not have ODI status, allowing teams to include all 15 members of their squad in the playing XI.

The match is taking place without spectators, following the recommendations of local security authorities in Hyderabad due to ongoing festivals in the area.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held in India, featuring 10 teams competing for the coveted title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting both the tournament opener and the final.

Here are the squads for the two teams:

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (c)

Trent Boult

Mark Chapman

Devon Conway

Lockie Ferguson

Matt Henry

Tom Latham

Daryl Mitchell

Jimmy Neesham

Glenn Phillips

Rachin Ravindra

Mitch Santner

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Will Young

Pakistan:

Babar Azam (c)

Abdullah Shafique

Fakhar Zaman

Imam-ul-Haq

Iftikhar Ahmed

Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

Shadab Khan

Mohammad Nawaz

Usama Mir

Haris Rauf

M Wasim Jnr

Hasan Ali

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Saud Shakeel

Salman Ali Agha.

