Pakistan reclaims top spot in ODI rankings as Australia falls

Pakistan is the new No.1 in ICC ODI rankings after Australia’s loss to South Africa.

India is close behind but has played more matches.

Australia dropped to No.3 after defeat against Sourth Africa.

On Sunday, Pakistan reclaimed their position as the top-ranked team in One-Day International (ODI) cricket according to the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings. This was a result of Australia’s recent loss to South Africa.

Pakistan currently holds the No.1 ODI ranking with 3,102 points and a rating of 115. They have played 27 matches to achieve this rating.

India closely follows Pakistan with the same rating of 115 points, despite winning the Asia Cup 2023 and having more total points (4,701). However, India has played 41 matches, 14 more than Pakistan. The difference between their ratings is minimal.

Australia, who were previously ranked No.1, now stands at No.3 with 3,166 points and a rating of 113 after their defeat to South Africa. They have played 28 matches.

India and Australia are set to face each other in a three-match series starting on September 22, giving them another opportunity to claim the top spot. The matches will take place in Mohali on the 22nd, Indore on the 24th, and Baroda on the 27th.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has secured a direct spot in the World Cup and will begin their campaign with a match against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

This shift in rankings highlights the ever-changing nature of international cricket, and it will be fascinating to see how these teams perform in upcoming matches and the World Cup as they compete for the top position in ODI cricket.

