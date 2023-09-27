Pakistan Squash Team Beats India, Reaches Asian Games Semis

Pakistan 2-1 India in Asian Games squash.

In an exhilarating showdown at the men’s team squash event of the Asian Games, Pakistan secured a spot in the semi-finals by defeating their arch-rivals, India, with a 2-1 victory.

The Pakistani team displayed exceptional skills, with standout performances from key players Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman being instrumental in their crucial win.

The first match featured a fierce battle between Pakistan’s Noor Zaman and India’s Abhay Singh. Noor Zaman’s determination and resilience were on full display as he ultimately triumphed over his Indian opponent in a grueling 51-minute contest. The final score in this match was 8-11, 12-10, 8-11, and 8-11 in favor of Noor Zaman.

In the second game, Asim Khan represented Pakistan against India’s Saurav Ghosal and showcased exceptional skills by defeating his Indian opponent with a score of 3-0.

With one win each for Pakistan and India, the match was finely balanced. The deciding match saw Nasir Iqbal from Pakistan facing off against India’s Mahesh Mangoankar. Nasir Iqbal demonstrated great composure and skill, securing the crucial victory for Pakistan after a hard-fought contest that lasted 58 minutes. The final score for Nasir’s triumph was 6-11, 11-13, 11-9, and 8-11.

Before this crucial victory against India, Pakistan had also convincingly defeated Singapore, Nepal, and Qatar, underscoring their dominance in the tournament. Their next challenge awaits as they take on Kuwait in the final group match on Thursday, where they will aim to maintain their winning streak and continue their pursuit of the gold medal in the Asian Games Men’s Team Squash competition.

