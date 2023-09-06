Pakistan thrash Bangladesh by seven wickets in Asia Cup opener

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets.

Imam-ul-Haq scored 78 runs for Pakistan, while Mohammad Rizwan scored 63 runs.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 193 runs, largely due to an outstanding performance by the Pakistani pacers.

Advertisement

Pakistan got off to an impressive start in the Super Four stage of the 2023 Asia Cup by defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on a Wednesday.

The top-ranked ODI team had no difficulty in chasing down the 194-run target, achieving it in the 40th over.

Imam-ul-Haq, the opening batsman, was the highest scorer for the winning team, amassing 78 runs from 84 balls, which included nine boundaries.

Following him, Mohammad Rizwan contributed 63 runs for his team.

Pakistan faced some initial challenges in their innings. Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for 20 runs by Shoriful Islam.

After Zaman’s dismissal, skipper Babar Azam was bowled by Taskin Ahmed’s low-bouncing delivery.

Advertisement

When Rizwan came to the crease, Pakistan was at 74-2, and he built a crucial 85-run partnership with Imam, leading Pakistan to a comfortable victory.

Pakistan’s next Super Four match will be against arch-rivals India in Colombo on September 10 (Sunday).

In the first innings, Bangladesh was bowled out for 193 runs, largely due to an outstanding performance by the Pakistani pacers.

The home team dominated from the beginning of the match, taking their first wicket in the seventh ball of the game.

After Shaheen Afridi bowled a maiden over, Naseem Shah removed Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who had scored a significant hundred in the previous match against Afghanistan, on his first delivery, giving the hosts an early breakthrough.

Bangladesh lost wickets consistently and were at 47/4 in just 9.1 overs.

Advertisement

Subsequently, the experienced duo of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakil Al Hasan formed a 100-run partnership, taking their team to a respectable total.

Hasan was dismissed by Faheem Ashraf for 53 runs. Rahim was also soon dismissed by Haris Rauf for 64.

Right after Rahim’s departure, Rauf took out Taskin Ahmed on the very next ball.

Naseem took the last two wickets for Pakistan.

Both teams made one change in their lineups for this crucial match. Pakistan replaced Mohammad Nawaz with Faheem Ashraf, while Litton Das replaced the injured Najmul Hossain Shanto for Bangladesh.

Pakistan and India advanced from Group A, while Bangladesh and Sri Lanka secured spots in the Asia Cup Super 4 from Group B.

Advertisement

Lineups:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Also Read Pakistani bowlers dominate Asia Cup 2023 Haris Rauf: 9 wickets in 3 matches. Naseem Shah: Best economy rate,...