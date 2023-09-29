Pakistan through to men’s squash team final at Asian Games

Advertisement

Pakistan men’s squash team defeats Hong Kong, secures spot in final.

Kishmala Talat wins bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol, Pakistan’s first medal in shooting at Asian Games.

Talat’s victory marks a historic achievement for Pakistan at the Asian Games.

In a thrilling first semi-final match, Pakistan triumphed over Hong Kong with a 2-1 victory, securing their spot in the final of the men’s squash team event at the Asian Games.

Advertisement

The showdown took place on Friday, showcasing the extraordinary talent and determination of Pakistan’s squash team.

Noor Zaman paved the way for Pakistan with an impressive 3-1 win against Leung Chi Hin Henry. However, Hong Kong quickly bounced back in the second match as Mohammad Asim fought valiantly but ultimately lost to Lau Tsz Kwan in a close 3-2 contest.

The fate of the semi-final was decided in the decider, where Nasir Iqbal delivered a dominant performance, securing a convincing 3-0 win over Tang Ming Hong, thus securing Pakistan’s place in the final.

Pakistan’s journey to the final has been nothing short of remarkable, as they continued their stellar performance with a resounding victory in their last group match against Kuwait. The team demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, securing an impeccable group stage record, with five consecutive wins, including a victory over top seed India.

Pakistan will now eagerly await the outcome of the second semi-final between Malaysia and India, which is scheduled for tomorrow. The winner of that match will face Pakistan in the final, promising a thrilling showdown for squash enthusiasts around the world.

Historic Bronze Medal Win for Pakistan in Shooting at Asian Games

Advertisement

In another historic achievement for Pakistan at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, young shooter Kishmala Talat secured a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol event on Friday. This remarkable victory marked Pakistan’s first-ever medal in shooting in the history of the Asian Games.

The podium saw a remarkable one-two finish for India, as 17-year-old Palak Gulia clinched the gold medal, while 18-year-old Esha Singh secured the silver. Their performances were truly exceptional, with Palak and Esha notching up scores of 242.1 and 239.7, respectively, with the former setting an Asian Games record.

Kishmala Talat’s stellar performance earned her a total score of 218.2, a testament to her skill and dedication as she made history for Pakistan in the Asian Games. Her achievement is sure to inspire future generations of Pakistani athletes to aim for excellence on the international stage.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world