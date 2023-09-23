Pakistan Volleyball Coach in Tears After Historic Win

Pakistan’s volleyball team defeats South Korea 3-0 in the Round of 12 at the Asian Games 2023, securing a spot in the quarter-finals.

Coach Issanaye Ramires Ferraz becomes emotional in an interview, commending his team’s effort and dedication.

Pakistan’s best historical achievement in Asian Games volleyball was a third-place finish in 1962.

Advertisement

The viral video of Pakistan’s coach, Issanaye Ramires Ferraz, in tears came after Pakistan’s impressive 3-0 victory over South Korea in the ongoing Asian Games 2023.

This victory took place in the Round of 12 stage, securing Pakistan’s spot in the quarter-finals, where they will face Qatar.

Coach Issanaye Ramires Ferraz, originally from Brazil, became emotional during an interview as he commended the incredible effort put in by his players. He expressed the challenges they faced and their dedication to achieving this win, highlighting the athletes’ commitment and physical prowess.

Ferraz also mentioned that he had achieved a similar result in the past with another team (Bahrain) in the Asian Cup, emphasizing the team’s strong focus and determination.

The match saw Pakistan triumph with scores of 25-19, 25-22, and 25-21, with players Usman Faryad and Murad Khan delivering outstanding performances, contributing 20 and 18 points, respectively.

This victory secured Pakistan’s place among the top six teams for the first time since the 1994 Asian Games. In the earlier group stage matches, Pakistan had convincingly defeated Chinese Taipei and Mongolia, securing their position in the top six.

Advertisement

Notably, Pakistan’s best historical achievement in Asian Games volleyball was a third-place finish in the 1962 Jakarta Asian Games. In the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, Pakistan finished in eighth place.

Pakistan’s squad for the Asian Games includes Abdul Zaheer, Hamid Yazman, Farooq Haider, Murad Khan, Murad Jehan, Mohammad Hammad, Musawar Khan, Nasir Ali, Usman Faryad Ali, Mubashar Raza as captain, Mohammad Kashif Naved, and Afaq Khan. The coaching staff and officials are Issanaye Ramires Ferraz (coach), Naseer Ahmed, Ihsan Iqbal, Armin Golkari (video analyst), Lucas Ferreira Rodrigues (trainer), and Saeed Ahmed Khan (manager).

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world