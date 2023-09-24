Pakistan Volleyball Team Falls to Qatar in Asian Games Quarter-Finals

Pakistan lost to Qatar 24-26, 19-25, 25-23, and 18-25.

Pakistan had defeated South Korea 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

Pakistan solidified their position among the top six teams.

In an exciting quarter-final showdown at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Qatar secured a victory over Pakistan.

The match featured Pakistan, ranked 51st, facing off against Qatar, ranked 17th.

The game started with Pakistan putting up a strong performance right from the first set. At one point, Pakistan held a five-point lead, but Qatar staged an impressive comeback, overcoming deficits of 20-15 and 24-22 to snatch the first set from Pakistan. However, Qatar couldn’t sustain their momentum.

In the third set, Pakistan dominated Qatar from the beginning. Unfortunately for Pakistan, Qatar left no room for a comeback in the fourth set and secured the victory. The final score of Qatar’s triumph over Pakistan was 24-26, 19-25, 25-23, and 18-25.

Following this loss in the quarter-finals, the Pakistan team will now face India in a match scheduled for Tuesday, competing for the fifth position in the tournament.

It’s worth noting that the Pakistan team had defeated South Korea 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals with scores of 25-19, 25-22, and 25-21.

Moreover, Pakistan solidified their position among the top six teams with their victory over South Korea.

This marked the first time since the 1994 Asian Games that a Pakistani team confirmed their place in the top six.

Previously, Pakistan had topped group B by achieving impressive victories over relatively weaker teams such as Chinese Taipei and Mongolia.

They defeated Chinese Taipei in straight sets with scores of 25-18, 25-20, and 25-19.

In their match against Mongolia, they secured wins with scores of 25-17, 25-19, and 25-20.

Pakistan’s most notable achievement in the history of Asian Games volleyball is their third-place finish in the 1962 Jakarta Asian Games. In the previous Asian Games held in Indonesia in 2018, Pakistan finished eighth.

