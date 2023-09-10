Pakistan vs India match stopped due to rain, revised target of 181 set for Pakistan

The match was halted due to heavy rain in Colombo.

India had scored 147 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 24.1 overs at the time of the interruption.

If India cannot resume their batting today, the required target for Pakistan will be 181 runs in 20 overs.

Advertisement

The Super 4 match between Pakistan and India in the 2023 Asia Cup had to be halted due to heavy rain in Colombo. At the time of the interruption, India had scored 147 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 24.1 overs.

If India cannot resume their batting today, and Pakistan needs to chase a target in 20 overs, the required target for Pakistan will be 181 runs. If Pakistan is given the same number of overs, the target will be 206 runs in 24 overs.

According to the tournament’s playing conditions, if no further play is possible today, the match will continue from the same point tomorrow without any overs being deducted. However, if there is an opportunity for a 20-over chase today, the umpires will attempt to complete a shortened game rather than using the reserve day.

Here are the playing conditions for the reserve day in the Asia Cup 2023:

Example 1: If a match starts as a 50-over game and an interruption occurs at 18 overs with the overs reduced to 40 per side, but play doesn’t resume and is abandoned for the day, the match will continue on the Reserve Day as a 50-over game, with further overs reductions if necessary.

Example 2: Similarly, if an interruption occurs at 19 overs, and play starts but is later abandoned for the day after an over is bowled, the match will continue on the Reserve Day as a 35-over game, with further overs reductions if needed.

Advertisement

Example 3: If a 50-over game is initially scheduled but early morning rain prevents play, and the game is rescheduled as a 30-over game, but play doesn’t commence, then the match starts as a 50-over game on the Reserve Day.

Before the rain interruption, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first against India. Pakistan retained the same playing XI, while India made two changes. Shreyas Iyer was replaced by KL Rahul due to a back spasm, and Jasprit Bumrah replaced Mohammad Shami in the Indian lineup.

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Also Read Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Live | Super 4 | Match 9 Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Live | Super 4 | Match...