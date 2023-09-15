Pakistan women’s cricket team bounce back with win in third ODI

Pakistan women’s cricket team bounced back to win the third ODI against South Africa.

Sidra Ameen and Bismah Maroof’s 110-run partnership was crucial in Pakistan’s victory.

Nadine de Klerk top-scored for South Africa with 60 runs.

After a string of disappointing performances in two consecutive One Day Internationals (ODIs), the Pakistan women’s cricket team bounced back and secured an eight-wicket victory in the third ODI of the three-match series at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

An impressive 110-run partnership between Sidra Ameen and Bismah Maroof played a crucial role in the Green Shirts’ comfortable chase of the 186-run target, which they achieved in the 38th over.

.@SidraAmin31 is named player of the match for her impressive innings of 68 runs 👏#PAKWvSAW | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/sAxKlbhUUt — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 14, 2023

Pakistan faced an early setback when Sadaf Shams was dismissed for just 13 runs, leaving the team at 39-1 in 9.3 overs. However, Ameen and the experienced Maroof’s performance helped Pakistan take the lead.

Ameen scored 68 runs off 82 deliveries and was awarded the Player of the Match for guiding her team to their first ODI victory in the series. Maroof contributed 60 runs off 98 balls with the help of four boundaries.

Sidra Ameen departed after scoring 68 runs, but Aliya Riaz, who recently crossed the 1000-run mark in ODIs, finished the job with a quick 19 runs off 14 balls, including four boundaries.

In the earlier part of the match, Pakistan displayed an all-around performance as six out of seven bowlers claimed at least one wicket, dismissing the entire Proteas’ batting lineup for a total of 185 runs.

Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sundhu, and captain Nida Dar each took two wickets, while Diana Baig, Waheeda Akhtar, and Riaz managed to pick up one wicket apiece.

For the South African team, Nadine de Klerk was the top scorer with 60 runs off 95 deliveries, followed by opener Tazmin Brits, who contributed 32 runs.

South Africa ultimately won the ODI series 2-1, while Pakistan had previously achieved a historic whitewash of the Proteas in a three-match T20 International series before the 50-over matches.

T20I series: 3-0 to 🇵🇰

ODI series: 2-1 to 🇿🇦 Played in the right spirit 🤝#PAKWvSAW | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/GrNXxoKyOC — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 14, 2023

Lineups

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Sadaf Shamas, Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar (c), Omaima Sohail, Diana Baig, Waheeda Akhtar, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas

