Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team Ready for Asian Games Challenge

Pakistan’s women’s cricket team is preparing for the Asian Games 2023.

They are the defending champions and will start their campaign with a quarter-final match on September 21.

The team recently defeated South Africa in a series of ODIs and T20Is.

Advertisement

The Pakistan Women’s cricket team has started preparing for the Asian Games 2023, with intensive training sessions held at the Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket field.

During their training, the national players focused on rigorous fielding drills and participated in net sessions to refine their skills. The Pakistan Women’s team is set to kick off their Asian Games 2023 campaign with a quarter-final match on September 21.

This marks Pakistan’s return to the Asian Games cricket competition after their gold medal wins in the 2010 and 2014 editions. In the Asian Games 2023 women’s cricket tournament, eight teams are competing for medals, with India making their debut at the event. The top four ranked teams in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings as of June 1, 2023, which are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, will start directly from the quarter-final stage.

The remaining four teams have been divided into two groups of two teams each for the preliminary round. After round-robin matches and a quarter-final qualifier, the matchups for the top eight teams will be determined.

The bronze medal playoff will feature the two losing semi-finalists on September 25, while the gold medal match will also take place on the same day.

It’s worth noting that the Pakistan women’s team recently played against South Africa in a series of ODIs and T20Is. The hosts dominated the T20I series with a clean sweep, but Pakistan managed to win the ODI series 2-1. In an impressive comeback, Pakistan’s women’s team successfully chased down a target of 186 runs, losing only two wickets and with 72 balls to spare, thanks to a remarkable partnership between Sidra Ameen and Bismah Maroof. Sidra Ameen scored 68 off 68 balls, including six boundaries, before getting dismissed in the 33rd over, while Bismah Maroof remained unbeaten with 60 runs off 98 deliveries, including five boundaries. Aliya Riaz (19*) also contributed well to steer Pakistan to a commanding victory.

Advertisement

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world