Pakistan World Cup 2023 squad to be announced tomorrow

PCB will announce the squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan are one of the favorites to win the World Cup.

World Cup will be held in India from October 11 to November 19, 2023.

Advertisement

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be announced on Friday, September 22. The announcement will be made at a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 11:00 AM local time.

The PCB has been working on the squad for several months, and has consulted with the national selection committee, the coaching staff, and the players to finalize the team. The squad is expected to include a mix of experienced players and young talent, and will be led by captain Babar Azam.

Pakistan are one of the favorites to win the World Cup, and have a strong team in all three departments. Their batting is led by Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who are two of the best batsmen in the world. Their bowling attack is also one of the best in the world, and includes Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah.

The World Cup will be held in India from October 11 to November 19, 2023. Pakistan will play their first match against the Netherlands on October 16 at the Hyderabad Cricket Association Stadium.

The announcement of the World Cup squad is one of the most anticipated events in Pakistan cricket. Cricket fans across the country will be eagerly awaiting to see who makes the team, and who will be tasked with bringing the World Cup home to Pakistan.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world