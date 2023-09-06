Pakistani bowlers dominate Asia Cup 2023

Haris Rauf: 9 wickets in 3 matches.

Naseem Shah: Best economy rate, 7 wickets at 12.42 average.

Trio’s dominance: Took all 10 Indian wickets in a match.

Pakistan is known as “The Land of Pacers,” and the trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf consistently live up to this reputation in every cricket match they play.

Each member of this trio brings unique qualities to the team, making them one of the best fast-bowling groups in the world. They are currently performing exceptionally well in the Asia Cup 2023, which bodes well for Pakistan’s chances in the upcoming World Cup.

Haris Rauf has been particularly impressive, taking nine wickets in three matches at an average of 10.33 and an economy rate of 4.65. Naseem Shah has the best economy rate among all bowlers, with seven wickets at an average of 12.42 and an economy rate of 4.46. Shaheen Afridi has also contributed with seven wickets, an average of 14.85, and an economy rate of 4.72.

In a recent match against Bangladesh, Haris Rauf was outstanding, taking 4 wickets for just 19 runs in six overs. Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi also made valuable contributions with three and one wicket, respectively.

In their first match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal, the Pakistani trio combined to take five wickets, helping Pakistan secure a massive 238-run victory. In the second match against India, they made history by taking all 10 Indian wickets, a feat not achieved since September 2004. Afridi’s spell was particularly memorable, dismissing top-order Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

In the Asia Cup, Pakistan and India qualified from Group A, while Bangladesh and Sri Lanka secured their spots in the Super 4 stage from Group B.

Here are the lineups for the teams:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

