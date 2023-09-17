Pakistani football star Saddam Hussain joins Oman’s Salalah

Saddam Hussain has signed for Salalah Sports Club of Oman.

He has previously played professionally in Bahrain and Kyrgyzstan.

Saddam Hussain will be representing the Salalah club in the 2023-24 season.

Saddam Hussain, a midfielder for the Pakistani football team, on Sunday, agreed to a deal with Salalah Sports Club of Oman.

The Pakistani football player was moved from Sui Southern Gas Company Football Club (SSGC) to Salalah. He has previously played professionally in Bahrain, Kyrgyzstan, and other countries.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Hussain wrote: “*New Signing Alert* Alhamdulillah It’s time to start a new chapter for the upcoming season 2023–2024. I’ve officially signed my contract with my new team, Salalah Sports Club Division 1 League of Oman. I am excited to begin the season with my new family. We are Salalah Tigers.”

He further wrote: “Thank you for the amazing assistance from all of our teammates, administration, coaches, & the club presidents. Greetings, fans and friends. For this journey, We need your prayers & support.”

— Saddam HUSSAIN (@SaddamSH17) September 16, 2023

The footballer, who has previously captained the national team, has participated in 25 international matches for Pakistan and will be representing the Salalah club in the 2023-24 season.

Although he is not currently part of the national squad, he played a crucial role in Pakistan’s victory over India in a two-match series in Bangalore in 2014, where he scored an important goal in the second game.

He has also been part of the Pakistan team in the last three Asian Games, leading them to victory in 2018 when they defeated Nepal, securing their first win in the Games’ history in 21 years. Additionally, he served as captain during the AFC Under-19 Championships qualifiers in 2010 in Iran.

While the Pakistan men’s national team is preparing for a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Cambodia next month, the national women’s team is currently participating in a six-nation tournament in Saudi Arabia later this month.

