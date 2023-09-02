Pakistani pacers impressive bowling praised for early Indian wickets

Pakistani pacers impressed in their match against India in the Asia Cup 2023.

Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early in the innings.

Haris Rauf also dismissed two Indian batsmen, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill.

Pakistan’s pacers continue to astonish the cricket world, and their outstanding performance with the ball against India was no exception.

In their match against arch-rivals India during the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, they have once again demonstrated why Pakistan is renowned as “the Land of Pacers.”

The exceptional performance of the Pakistani pacers has earned applause from prominent figures in the cricketing world.

Shaheen Shah Afridi cruising like a Falcon. They cant play him 🤷🏻‍♀️#NasserHussain #IndvPak | #Asiacup2023 — Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) September 2, 2023

High class bowling from @iShaheenAfridi Come on indiaaaaa a partnership needed here. #INDvsPAK — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 2, 2023

You can see high quality fast bowling in white ball cricket too…… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2023

Rauf-taar has joined the party as well, good catch by @FakharZamanLive 🚀 3 wickets down boys, keep the momentum going 👏🏼#PAKvIND #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/OUgMmSxbKD — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) September 2, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi, a nightmare for opening batsmen, once again dismantled India’s top order early in the innings, providing Pakistan with a breakthrough by dismissing two of the Blues’ most seasoned batters.

Rohit Sharma’s historical difficulties facing left-arm pacers, particularly from Pakistan, persisted today as Afridi skillfully set him up and trapped him in the fourth over.

After delivering two outswingers, the 23-year-old bowler got the better of “The Hitman” with an exquisite inswinger, resulting in Rohit Sharma heading back to the pavilion.

Shortly after dismissing Sharma, Afridi also sent Kohli packing when the batsman got an inside edge, and the ball struck the stumps after making contact with Kohli’s body.

Haris Rauf further contributed to Pakistan’s success by dismissing two Indian batsmen, sending Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill back to the pavilion while consistently bowling at over 145 kilometers per hour.

At the time of reporting, India’s score stood at 89-4 after 17 overs.

Pakistan has faced defeat in four of the last five matches against India in the Asia Cup, with their most recent victory occurring in Mirpur in 2014. In that memorable match, Shahid Afridi’s two consecutive sixes against Ravichandran Ashwin in the final over helped Pakistan secure a thrilling win.

Lineups

Here’s India’s lineup: Captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan as wicketkeeper, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan’s lineup comprises Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan as wicketkeeper, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

