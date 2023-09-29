Pakistani Squash Player Asim Sets Sights on Asian Games Gold

Pakistan defeated Hong Kong 2-1 in the men’s squash team event semi-final.

Noor Zaman, Asim, and Nasir Iqbal won their matches to secure Pakistan’s spot in final.

Pakistan will face the winner of Malaysia vs India in the final.

In the Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, Pakistan defeated Hong Kong 2-1 in the first semi-final of the men’s squash team event, securing their spot in the final. They will now await the winner of the second semi-final between Malaysia and India.

Noor Zaman started strong for Pakistan, taking a 3-1 victory over Leung Chi Hin Henry, giving Pakistan an early lead. However, Hong Kong fought back in the second match as Mohammad Asim narrowly lost to Lau Tsz Kwan with a score of 3-2.

The deciding match saw Nasir Iqbal securing a convincing 3-0 win over Tang Ming Hong, securing Pakistan’s place in the final.

Despite his close loss, Mohammad Asim expressed his joy at securing a medal for Pakistan and pledged to give their best effort to win the gold in the upcoming final. He acknowledged the tough competition they faced, as their opponents had top 10 players.

Noor Zaman, who contributed to Pakistan’s strong start, also shared his thoughts, emphasizing that they had not expected to reach the final. He acknowledged the challenges of facing formidable opponents but remained hopeful for their performance in the final, asking for support and prayers from their fans.

