Pakistani women’s volleyball team set to make international beach volleyball debut

Articles
  • The Pakistani team will participate in the beach volleyball championship for the first time.
  • The tournament will also feature teams from India, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.
  • The PVF chairman is confident that the team will perform well.
The Pakistani women’s volleyball team will compete at the Central Asian Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship in Bangladesh the following week, marking their international beach volleyball debut.

The Pakistan Women’s Volleyball team is scheduled to fly on Sunday to compete in the CAVA Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship, according to a PVF official.

“Yes, we are sending a team that will be comprised of two players, Azra Farooq, and Muqddas Bukhari, they will fly to Bangladesh tomorrow via Doha,” Chaudhary Yaqoob, the chairman of PVF said.

As the team’s coach, Mohammad Zahid will travel with them.

Between September 13 and 15, the event will occur in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar. Teams from India, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan will compete in addition to the hosts Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The team engaged in a training camp with other players from the Pakistan women’s volleyball team before the competition in Islamabad, the PVF chairman stated.

He expected the Pakistani team to perform well during the competition.

