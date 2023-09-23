Pakistan’s FIFA World Cup Qualifier home game in doubt

Pakistan-Cambodia FIFA qualifier in Islamabad possible.

AFC concerns; Pakistan addressing.

First home match since 2015, first FIFA qualifier at home since 2011 if approved.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is facing a troubling situation regarding the hosting of their home match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Cambodia, set for October 17th.

The AFC match commissioner, Kemel Tokabaev, recently visited both Islamabad and Lahore stadiums and expressed dissatisfaction with the venues.

According to sources, Lahore’s Punjab Stadium was deemed unfit to host the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match, as it lacked even the basic requirements mandated by FIFA and AFC.

While Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad was considered a potential venue, the AFC had raised concerns and requested improvements to make it suitable for the match.

The Pakistan Sports Board (PCB) has been instructed to bring the Islamabad stadium up to the necessary standards by October 10th, adding pressure to ensure the venue is ready on time for the scheduled match.

This situation has put the PFF in a difficult position, as the uncertainty surrounding the hosting of the home match in Pakistan has raised concerns about the national team’s preparations for this crucial World Cup Qualifier.

It’s important to note that AFC’s Match Commissioner Kemel Tokabaev visited Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad recently. Mohammad Shahid Niyaz, a member of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee, accompanied Tokabaev, along with officials from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

Tokabaev, hailing from Kyrgyzstan, thoroughly inspected the stadium to determine if it meets FIFA’s requirements for hosting an international match. He also observed the ongoing renovation work at the stadium.

Pakistan is slated to play their home game against Cambodia on October 17th, following an away contest against them on October 12th.

The last major event hosted at Jinnah Stadium was the SAFF Women’s Championship in 2014. Notably, if AFC approves Islamabad’s Jinnah Stadium as the venue for the game, it will be Pakistan’s first international match at home since 2015 when Pakistan played a friendly against Afghanistan in Lahore.

This will also mark Pakistan’s first FIFA qualifier game on their home ground since 2011, as the 2015 game against Yemen was moved to Bahrain due to a bomb blast in Lahore, and the 2019 game against Cambodia was relocated to Qatar due to political turmoil within the PFF.

Pakistan’s last FIFA World Cup qualifier at home was in 2011 against Bangladesh.

