Pakistan’s provisional squad for the ICC World Cup 2023?

The PCB will announce a provisional squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 on Tuesday.

The PCB has already started discussions about the World Cup squad.

The tournament features a round-robin format, with each team playing 45 matches against all others.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to reveal a 15-member provisional squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 this coming Tuesday.

PCB received guidance to announce the final squad after the Asia Cup; hence, they will submit the names of the initial squad to the ICC by September 5.

The Selection Committee has already commenced its preliminary discussions regarding the World Cup squad.

Sources suggest that middle-order batter Saud Shakeel is expected to be included in the squad, while Faheem Ashraf and Abdullah Shafique may not be selected.

Following the submission of the provisional squad, the management of participating countries can make alterations to their squad until September 28 without requiring permission from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

However, making any changes beyond the provided date will necessitate permission from the international cricket governing body.

Pakistan’s likely provisional squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi

It’s important to highlight that 10 teams will compete for the coveted title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad serving as the venue for both the tournament opener and the final.

The Cricket World Cup will feature a round-robin format where each team will play against all the others, totaling 45 league matches.

The top four teams will advance to the semifinals, scheduled for November 15 in Mumbai and November 16 in Kolkata. Reserve days will be in place for the semifinals and the final.

Here is Pakistan’s schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 – vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 – vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 – vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 – vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 – vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 – vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 – vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 – vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 – vs England in Kolkata

Day matches will kick off at 10:00 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST), while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30 pm (PST).

