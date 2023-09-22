PCB announces 18-man squad for World Cup 2023

PCB announced the 18-man squad for the World Cup.

Naseem was replaced with Hasan.

Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign on Oct 6.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) head national team selection committee, Inzemam-ul-Haq announced the most awaited 18-man squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 21023 in India in a press conference on Friday.

Speedster Hasan Ali was called back in place of injured Naseem Shah, who will miss the entire World Cup due to injury.

Rumors about Shadab Khan were circulating over social media that he’ll be replaced by Shaheen Shah Afridi as the new vice-captain was proven wrong.

Full squad

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (Wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr., Salam Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir.

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan.

The biggest ICC event will begin on Oct 5.

The Green Shirts will begin their World Cup campaign on Oct 6 against the Netherlands.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan will lock horns with the arch-rivals India on Oct 14 in Ahemadabad.

