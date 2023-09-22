PCB Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq: Doors open for Mohammad Amir to return to international cricket

Mohammad Amir retired in 2020 due to a dispute with PCB.

PCB Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq says doors are open for Amir’s return.

Players must perform well in domestic cricket to be considered for the national team.

Advertisement

Mohammad Amir retired from international cricket in 2020 after a dispute with PCB authorities, but the cricketing organization has since made it clear that it has not “closed the doors” for him.

“Everyone is aware that Amir is a very good cricketer. He took retirement. But if he wants to play for Pakistan, then the doors are open for everyone,” Pakistan Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said in a presser Friday.

Players were told by the head selector that they had to compete well in their home leagues if they wanted to be selected in the national team.

Haq stated that no player is turned away by the cricket board or the selection committee.

“If any player wants to represent Pakistan, they should perform in first class cricket. If they perform in it, they will be considered regardless of who they are, even Mohammad Amir.”

A 15-man squad for the forthcoming ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 was unveiled during the chief selector’s news conference in Lahore.

Advertisement

Squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafiq, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), M Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir.

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read PCB announces 18-man squad for World Cup 2023 PCB announced the 18-man squad for the World Cup. Naseem was replaced...