PCB to annouce Pakistan World Cup squad today

PCB will announce Pakistan’s 15-player World Cup squad today.

Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Haris, and Naseem Shah are likely to be excluded.

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Imam-ul-Haq will be the key players.

Anticipation is growing as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) prepares to reveal the 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India today.

Sources close to the selection committee suggest that 14 of the 17 players from the Asia Cup squad are likely to maintain their spots for the World Cup. However, it’s expected that Faheem Ashraf and Muhammad Haris will not make the World Cup squad, with the wicketkeeper-batter potentially being in reserve along with Abrar Ahmed.

In an anticipated change, Hasan Ali is set to replace Naseem Shah in the 15-member World Cup squad. Naseem Shah sustained a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup 2023 and is anticipated to be sidelined for an extended period.

The core of Pakistan’s World Cup squad is projected to include captain Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafiq, Fakhar Zaman, and Imam-ul-Haq, forming a strong top order. The squad will also encompass Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, and Haris Rauf.

Furthermore, the squad will feature Mohammad Wasim Jr., Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, and Salman Ali Agha.

Cricket enthusiasts and fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of Pakistan’s World Cup squad, which is scheduled to be disclosed today by Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

