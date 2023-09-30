PCB writes to ICC over visa delays for WC fans, journalists

PCB raises visa concerns for Pakistani fans and media at ICC World Cup 2023.

Urges ICC for quick visa process clarification.

Expects urgent action from ICC and authorities.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has once again raised concerns with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding visa issues for Pakistan fans and media during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which is being held in India.

In an email communication, the PCB has urged the ICC to take swift action to clarify and expedite the visa application process for Pakistani fans and journalists.

The PCB has expressed alarm over the delay in informing fans and media about the visa policy, especially given that Pakistan has already played one of their two warm-up matches and is scheduled to play their first official World Cup match against the Netherlands in just six days.

The PCB anticipates that the ICC and relevant authorities will address this matter urgently, as there is growing anxiety among Pakistan fans and journalists who wish to support and cover their team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

This development follows the delay in granting visas to the Pakistan national cricket team players and staff by Indian authorities. Visas were eventually issued on September 25, putting an end to uncertainty surrounding Pakistan’s participation in the tournament. The PCB had previously lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding the visa delay.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani emphasized that India is obligated to grant visas to Pakistan cricket fans in accordance with ICC regulations. He reiterated this stance during a press conference in Islamabad and mentioned that the PCB would address the matter with the ICC.

Despite the visa issues, the Pakistan cricket team received a warm welcome upon their arrival in India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The Pakistan squad for the tournament includes Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, and Salman Ali Agha. Additionally, there are traveling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, and Zaman Khan.

The PCB’s efforts to address the visa concerns highlight the importance of facilitating smooth participation for fans and media during international sporting events.

