Perera retires hurt in warm-up match ahead of World Cup

Kusal Perera retired hurt in warm-up vs. Bangladesh (shoulder issue).

His form before the World Cup was crucial.

Sri Lanka faces injuries, including Wanindu Hasaranga.

Sri Lanka’s left-handed batsman Kusal Perera had to leave the field due to an injury during the warm-up match against Bangladesh in Guwahati.

Perera, aged 33, was forced to stop his innings when he was batting at 34 runs off 26 balls, as he began experiencing discomfort in his shoulder. This happened during the 10th over of Sri Lanka’s batting, and he had to consult the team’s physiotherapist.

Perera’s participation in this match was crucial for him to regain form ahead of the World Cup, considering he had played only two One Day Internationals (ODIs) in 2023. Sri Lanka, already dealing with multiple injuries, including the absence of Wanindu Hasaranga due to a hamstring tear, may have withdrawn Perera from the game as a precautionary measure to avoid losing him for the entire World Cup.

It’s worth noting that Perera was Sri Lanka’s top-scorer in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, amassing 273 runs in seven matches with a respectable average of 39. The Sri Lankan team is relying on his abilities as a batsman and his wealth of experience in international cricket.

In the warm-up match, Sri Lanka chose to bat first and scored 263 runs. At the time of reporting, Bangladesh was at 129-0 after 20 overs.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place in India, featuring 10 teams competing for the coveted title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19. The tournament will kick off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the final will also be held.

Sri Lanka’s squad for the World Cup 2023 includes:

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Kusal Mendis (Vice-Captain)

Kusal Perera

Pathum Nissanka

Dimuth Karunaratne

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dushan Hemantha

Maheesh Theekshana

Dunith Wellalage

Kasun Rajitha

Matheesha Pathirana

Lahiru Kumara

Dilshan Madushanka

