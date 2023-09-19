PFF Announces Squad for SAFF U19 Championship

Pakistan U19 squad announced for SAFF U19 Championship 2023.

Talented group of players in various positions led by Head Coach Shadab Ifthikhar.

Pakistan will kick off their campaign against Nepal on September 21.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has unveiled the roster for the men’s U19 squad set to participate in the SAFF U19 Championship 2023 hosted by Nepal.

This highly-anticipated tournament will provide a platform for Pakistan’s young talents to compete on the international stage.

The Pakistan U19 squad is comprised of a talented group of players in various positions, under the leadership of Head Coach Shadab Ifthikhar. The goalkeeping responsibilities will be shared by Sahil Gul, Mohsin Khan, and Muhammad Abdullah. In the defensive lineup, the team features players like Muhammad Sadam, Muhammad Adeel, Asad Nasir, Ans Amin, Khurshid Alam, Muhammad Raheel, Shayan Ali, Kamil Ahmad Khan, Abid Ali, Hannan Naveed, and Najeeb Ullah.

The midfield will be controlled by players such as Ali Zafar, Muhammad Azan, and Awais Khan, while the forward positions will be manned by Shahjahan, Muhammad Hassan, Faisal Ahmad, Abdul Wahab, Muhammad Haroon Zafar, and Muhammad Adeel Younas.

The squad is accompanied by Assistant Coach Mohsan Ul Hussnain, Goal Keeper Coach Khurram Shahzad, Media representative Aamna, Physiotherapists Muhammad Abdullah and Muhammad Samama, and Team Manager Zohair Gondal.

Pakistan’s U19 team is set to kick off their campaign in the SAFF U19 Championship 2023 with a match against Nepal on September 21 at the iconic Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu. Following that, they will face Maldives on September 23 at the same venue. Football enthusiasts throughout Pakistan are eagerly anticipating the tournament and are hopeful for a strong showing from their youthful national team.

It’s important to note that the 2023 SAFF U-19 Championship is the fifth edition of this international football competition for men’s under-19 national teams, organized by the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF). The event is scheduled to take place from September 21-30 in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The defending champions are India, who secured their second title in 2022 by defeating Bangladesh in the final.

